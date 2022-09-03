Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture conducts a farm census, with the last one completed in 2017. So with five years having passed since then, farmers and ranchers all over the U.S. got packets of surveys in June asking for information about their operations.

That last ag census reported a host of facts about Kendall County and its continuing change from an almost entirely rural area to a community that seems to be growing more and more homes and shopping centers than row crops.

Some of the census information confirmed trends that have been continuing over the past several decades, while others suggested the farm scene itself is changing. For instance, the census reported that, as of 2017 at least, Kendall County farms were overwhelmingly still in the hands of families and not corporations. A total of 92% of the county’s ag land was in the hands of family farms, the census reported.

On the other hand, there were some interesting changes to report along with the more pedestrian numbers. Two county farms, for instance, reported raising emus, not exactly the usual kind of poultry you’d perhaps expect to find on the northern Illinois prairie.

Other statistics in the report contained trends both continuing and interrupted. The number of Kendall County farms continued to decline, reaching a new all-time low of 313. That’s nearly 100 fewer farms than the 412 the census reported in 2002 and 773 fewer farms than were here in 1950.

But while the number of farms has declined, the size of the remaining farms continues to increase as consolidation in the agriculture sector continued. In 2017, the average Kendall County farm covered 419 acres. In 2012, Kendall County farms averaged 356 acres. Back in 1950, when modern farming was really getting going, the average farm here was just 180 acres.

The trend of more and more ag land turning into housing and business developments, however, took a breather in 2017. The census numbers suggested the housing market crash of 2008 had an impact on the previously steady repurposing of farmland. For the first time since 1987 – the result of another economic downturn – land was apparently returned to agriculture production instead of being used for development. According to census statistics, a little more than 8,000 acres were put back into crop production between 2012 and 2017.

Even with that pause, the value of Kendall’s farmland continued to rise, going up 4.3% from 2012, reaching a record average of $9,059 an acre, the census reported.

Likewise, the value of farm homes and buildings continued to increase along with the land on which they sit. In 2017, the value of the average Kendall County farm’s land and buildings stood at $3,991,102, a 29% increase over those same values in 2012.

The census counts farm producers these days – at one time called farm operators – and they found 548 in Kendall County. The department’s official definition of a producer is: “Persons or entities, including farmers, ranchers, loggers, agricultural harvesters and fishermen, that engage in the production or harvesting of an agricultural product.” Given that definition, it’s clear one farm can have more than one “operator,” and thus the change in nomenclature.

The 2017 census reported 380 male farm producers, down almost 4% from 2012, while the number of female producers in 2017 was 168, up a hefty 15% over 2012.

Another trend that continued was the increasing number of Kendall County farm producers who work off the farm at least part of the time. Nearly 53% of the county’s farm producers reported working off the farm at least part of the time in 2017. That was the highest number in a quarter century.

While the county has lost a significant amount of farmland to development over the past several decades, there has been no corresponding decline in production. Modern hybrids and continually improving farming technology seem to be combining to offset the loss of Kendall County farmland to housing and commercial development. In 2002, 82% of the county was being farmed. By 2017, that number had decreased fairly sharply to 67%. But even with less land available to farm, crop yields increased sharply. For instance, in 2002, county farmers produced 9,249,000 bushels of corn and 2,761,000 bushels of soybeans. But in 2017, with less land under cultivation, the county’s farmers produced a remarkable 13,780,000 bushels of corn, a 49% increase, and 3,122,000 bushels of soybeans, up 13%.

Grain production was booming in 2017, but the county’s livestock production continued its long-term decline. In 1950, during the heyday of diversified farming where each farm raised livestock as well as a variety of grain, 861 Kendall County farms reported having some beef cattle, 694 farms reported having at least one milk cow and 741 farms reported raising hogs. The switch to specialized livestock and grain farming took place in the 1960s. By the time the 2017 farm census was taken, with the switch to specialized grain or livestock farming, only 39 county farms reported having any beef cattle, only one reported owning milk cows and 11 reported having hogs.

The switch from raising livestock also was clearly evident in the sharp reduction in Kendall County acreage devoted to corn raised for silage to feed livestock as well as acreage devoted to pastureland. In 1950, county farmers raised 2,236 acres of corn for silage and had almost 24,000 acres devoted to pastureland. By 2017, county farmers only grew corn for silage on about 300 acres and only devoted about 1,600 acres to pastureland.

In 2017, Kendall County was still recovering from the near-total collapse of the world financial system driven by illegal and unethical practices of giant financial corporations. Recovery was slow, but by the time the 2020 U.S. census was taken, population growth was recovering in Kendall County to the point that it was the fastest growing county in Illinois. That’s why it will be so interesting to see what new information about the county farm scene this summer’s agricultural census will uncover.

