Down the Garden Path: Guest columnist series--Cardinal flower: a hummingbird favorite

The Cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) is a distinct perennial plant found native to the eastern part of the U.S., including the midwestern states. It is hardy in Zones 3 to 9.

Its bright red flowers are of a color not commonly found in native plants and shows up nicely in a native landscape. It thrives in moist soils along streams and marshy areas in full sun to partial shade.

Leaves are lanceolate (taper to a point) and light green, but the crowning touch is the 2- to 4-foot central flower stem. Each terminal stem, or raceme, has numerous five-lobed red flowers that open from the bottom over several weeks. The plant flowers from late August into mid-September in Illinois.

The best reason to grow the Cardinal flower is that birds, butterflies and bees are attracted to its pollen. The flowers also are a very important food source for hummingbirds. Specific species attracted to Cardinal flower include Swallowtail butterflies, bumblebees and ruby-throated hummingbirds.

The plant dies back after flowering and will readily reseed from the seed pod remaining after the flower. There are few pests associated with this flower and deer and rabbits avoid it because of a toxic white substance found in the foliage.

If interested in attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators to your garden, consider planting the native Cardinal flower in your native or rain garden. You can grow it from seed or from young plants divided from an established clump. The seeds need light to germinate so make sure to sow on the soil surface.

The Cardinal flower pairs nicely with native flowers of other colors such as purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) and great blue lobelia (Lobelia siphilicata) as well as all types of milkweed and irises. Keep this beautiful red flower in mind when planning your native garden for pollinators.

