Down the Garden Path: Guest columnist series--Caring for your young trees

Trees provide many benefits for our well-being, such as reducing home cooling costs, providing oxygen to breathe and giving us a shady spot to rest in a hammock. Special attention in the first few years after planting will give your young tree the best chance for successful growth.

Is your tree mulched? Mulching with organic material such as wood chips helps to retain moisture, reduce nutrient competition from weeds and improves the soil as it breaks down. It also regulates the soil temperature by keeping the ground cooler in the warm months and warmer in the cold months. If your tree was “volcano mulched” with a mini-mountain of mulch touching the trunk, pull the mulch back 3 to 6 inches from the base of the tree. The 2- to 4-inch layer of mulch should cover the entire area under the tree’s canopy. This also will reduce the danger of your tree being damaged by a mower.

With the sporadic rain we’ve had this year, you may need to water to keep your tree healthy. When you water, it’s best to water deeply once a week over the whole root ball area rather than shallow every day. A general rule of thumb is to water about a gallon for every inch of trunk diameter at each watering.

If your tree has been in the ground for only three to 12 weeks, water every two to three days. After 12 weeks, water once a week until the tree roots are established. Most trees that are sold are two to 4 inches in diameter, and those will take about three years for their roots to establish. Adjust your watering depending on the amount and timing of rainfall.

You may be wondering if you need to fertilize your young tree. Not yet. Fertilizer can damage your tree by forcing leaf and branch growth that its young roots can’t support. Wait about three years until your tree’s roots are established. Then do a soil test, which will tell you if there are any missing nutrients and how much fertilizer you will need to apply.

You might be curious whether you should prune a young tree. Newly planted trees shouldn’t be pruned in the first three years after planting. But after that, your tree will need regular pruning to improve its health and form.

With a little care, your tree will reward you with many years of benefits.