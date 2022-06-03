Down the Garden Path: Guest columnist series: rejuvenating a leggy lilac

Editor’s note: As of April 29, Richard Hentschel has retired from University of Illinois Extension with nearly 30 years of service as a horticulture specialist and educator in northern Illinois. As this growing season begins, a selection of qualified Extension guest columnists will occupy this space. In time, another Extension educator will join our communities and likely continue this column, a long-standing Kendall County tradition.

Syringa vulgaris (common lilacs) can be wonderful plants. The fragrant flowers, the heart-shaped leaves and the scent are all glorious.

They also have drawbacks. One is mildew, although there are varieties such as President Lincoln that are mildew resistant. The other issue with lilacs can be ‘legginess.’

Legginess occurs when plants produce long, skinny stems with flowers only at the top. Sometimes this is simply the result of insufficient sunlight. But lack of pruning and shaping can also be the cause. Common lilacs put their energy into upward growth rather than flower production and with age, can get leggy.

But steps can be taken to prevent legginess. I start pruning the spent flowers from my lilacs after bloom and try to complete the task by July. And my lilacs bloom, year after year, to within a foot of the ground.

If your common lilacs already are leggy, you can do rejuvenation pruning. It sounds brutal, but with time and patience, it works. Cut the entire shrub down to 6 inches from the ground. You will be astounded at how quickly new growth begins, but it will take time for the shrub to reach its ultimate height.

If you prefer less drastic action, another form of rejuvenation pruning is to remove one-third of the oldest stems all the way to the ground each year for the next three years.

When a common lilac is growing gangly because it was once planted in a sunny garden that has become shady as surrounding trees have grown larger and robbed it of sunlight, I have cut the bush down to about 18 inches, dug it up, and moved it.

Lilacs rarely need additional fertilizer, but if your plant is growing in full sun and still isn’t blooming as expected, try giving it mild fertilization in early spring with a fertilizer formulated for blooming shrubs. I like to top dress with compost, too. Then after bloom but before the end of July, cut off all the spent flowers you can reach.

Common lilacs grow without any intervention, but if your lilac is in a show-stopping location in your yard, it can be worth the effort.