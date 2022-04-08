Down the Garden Path: Crabgrass: annual weed, perennial problem

Crabgrass is an annual grassy weed that seems to be a perennial problem for homeowners.

Preventing it every spring can be done. However, without knowing more, that becomes the normal expectation and need every year.

Conditions for crabgrass

As a warm season annual, crabgrass will not show itself until weather conditions allow for germination. Crabgrass germinates once soil temperatures are above 55 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit for seven to 10 consecutive days and continues until soils reach 95 degrees. By comparison, other annual grasses germinate as soils get warmer than 60 degrees. (Last week, for example, soil temperatures were in the low to mid 40s, still way too cold to promote any kind of crabgrass germination.)

Other conditions that favor crabgrass in the lawn are mowing lower than 2½ inches, as this opens up the soil to sunlight, something crabgrass seed needs to germinate. Bare areas or thinned turf also promote germination. This includes areas along sidewalks and driveways where de-icing salt was used.

Plan for prevention

The better strategy is to improve conditions and promote lawn health, which will naturally help prevent crabgrass. Reducing soil compaction, overseeding to increase the number of grass plants per square foot, topdressing with a quality black dirt or compost and proper mowing can make a great difference in whether you have crabgrass issues. Light, frequent watering can promote crabgrass seed germination.

If the decision is to treat with a crabgrass preventer – which can control other annual grassy weeds – timing is critical. Most preventers have a limited time to protect the lawn. Applied too early, the protection runs out before the crabgrass seed finishes its germination period. If applied after the germination begins, you still will see some crabgrass.

If our summer temperatures are more moderate and remain below 95 degrees, there can be germination throughout the summer, long after any product can be effective. The bright spot is that since crabgrass is an annual, every plant will die with the first frost and you get to start all over next year.

After crabgrass germinates, its immediate need is to grow up and get on top of the lawn. Early on, it is very easy to get rid of if you have only a small area to deal with. It has a weak singular root and only two to four small leaves. Once it is up in the sunshine, it begins to form a rosette of leaves, smothering the lawn grass below. As it continues to develop, roots are formed at nodes along the stems and dig down into the soil, making any kind of mechanical removal just about impossible. If you attempt to pull it then, it comes apart in pieces.

Before you treat

While I am writing about crabgrass this week, note that we are several weeks away from applying any kind of preventive product. However, you can go out now to look for places you might expect crabgrass to show up and consider how to better the lawn to help naturally prevent crabgrass.

Want to ask the Master Gardeners your questions? Call, email or stop by your county office during Help Desk hours. Learn more at go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk .