Letter: The election is coming

To the Editor:

A recent Oct. 7 letter caught my eye when it said I didn’t do research about the things happening around the world. I did plenty of research. USA has the lowest inflation compared to most developed countries in this world. Thank you sleepy Joe. As far as interest rates go, when Biden took office the stock market was tanking. Trump was giving money away with no interest rates. It bottomed out.

One thing the Democrats always do is fix the mess the Republican presidents leave. When George Bush Sr. left office, the stock market was tanking and Bill Clinton had to fix his mess. Then when George Bush Jr. left office the stock market was tanking again and Barack Obama had to fix his mess. Today we have one of the best economies in the world with low unemployment. Republicans can never run an efficient economy as the proof is in the pudding.

Interest rates in America are up now to fix inflation, something the Republicans will never understand. There’s more to running a economy than just lowering rates. Democrats have always created more jobs and have much better economies.

The election is coming. Please do research and don’t get your information from news sources like Fox News that have been sued for spreading lies and conspiracy theories. And now, Republicans are voicing their dislike for a democracy and supporting Putin and other autocratic countries. Please vote, America must remain the land of the free.

Randy Moore

Oswego