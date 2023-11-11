Letter: Give me a break

To the Editor:

I guess that in my age group, 65+, most of us are sick and tired of listening to and reading about Joe Biden and his quest to absolve student loans. I find it hard to believe that these underwater students are not interested in fulfilling their contractual agreements to pay back your loan.

Hey, I get it, the loans are daunting. You can’t see a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Give me a break. Why should those of us who already paid off the loans, or the union members or tradesmen who did not go to college. Why should those folks and my age group be on the hook for their irresponsibility? What about car loans, mortgage loans or any other loan agreement? Joe Biden says cancel the loans. He also has torn down our country’s borders, stopped using our plentiful energy supplies and screwing up foreign policy that has us on the brink of world war.

Joe, just go live in your basement and leave the big decisions in the hands of who is calling your shots. My guess that is Obama at the controls with you are the one left looking responsible.

Don Lass

Oswego