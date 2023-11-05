Letter: Thank him for his life’s work

To the Editor:

Very few times has a person promoted the goodness of his people like Dallas Ingemunson. He became a political influencer from the 1970s to the 2000s. Hardly a person could do this from a lightly populated, postage stamp county, like Kendall County. I have been on both sides of his choices for elected office.

That is not important, but his efforts must be honored. He made Kendall County an influencer, national county. Now, he is residing at The Tillers, in Oswego.

My wish is that all the elected officials of our county and other residents to pay him a visit and thank him for his life’s work in promoting the goodness of our Midwestern values, nationally.

Stephen Youhanaie

Oswego