To the Editor:

The proposed cricket stadium should never have passed from the Oswego PZC to the Village Board.

I applaud Mr. Kapus & Mr. Kuhn for voting NO on this proposal.

Should the Village Board accept the PZC recommendation, Breybourne Cricket Stadium will forever be a symbol of Oswego raising a middle finger to the residents of Blackberry Knoll and the Colonies insinuating, “You don’t matter and we don’t care.”

Patricia McClelland

Yorkville