Letter: Underwood program postponed

To the Editor:

“A Conversation with Lauren Underwood” is postponed. This community event was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Yorkville Public Library.

Due the recent election of a Speaker of the House of Representatives, Congress is expected to be in session in the next few weeks to proceed with business that has been delayed.

Lauren Underwood will be in Congress doing her job representing the people in Illinois District 14.

Organizers anticipate the community event will be rescheduled early in 2024. Stay tuned to the Kendall County local newspapers to watch for the new date.

Anne Engelhardt

Yorkville