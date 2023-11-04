Letter: Congratulations on retirement

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mark Foster on his retirement and years of excellent and informative news for the community.

Our society has a stigma that politicians and reporters are always at odds and prefer to fight instead of getting the information to the public. Mark has been an excellent reporter and always did the work to get the facts and figures correct in his stories. He didn’t fall into the “shock and awe” reporting simply to get readers. He was always professional and he is simply a good person. I always appreciated a conversation with him after meetings because I knew he was going to get the story right, even if it was something we messed up.

I extend my congratulations on your retirement, sir. May you never have to sit through a government meeting again!

Matt Kellogg

Kendall County Board chairman

Yorkville