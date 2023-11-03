Letter: Fire, police open house well attended

To the Editor:

The Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department held the third annual combined Open House Event on Oct. 21. A crowd of more than 1,000 people attended the event to learn about both departments.

Families traveled through the fire station and the police station, stopping at different activities.

A live fire demonstration gave everyone in attendance an understanding of fire spread, the importance of having working smoke detectors and the need to practice fire drills at home.

The police department’s drone unit wowed the crowd with an aerial display, showcasing the versatility and importance of these unmanned aircraft in modern policing.

The Special Response Team’s demonstration showcased the expertise and precision required in high-risk situations.

Children were given a chance to flow water through a real fire hose and cut a hole in the roof prop.

The most popular stations are the raffles. This year, Max Kipley won a ride to school in a fire engine and Andrew Becker won a ride in a police Bearcat.

The event provided an invaluable opportunity for us to strengthen the bond between our departments and the community we proudly serve.

We would like to thank Sam’s Club for the donation of hot dogs and chips, as the food added a delicious touch to our gathering, and to the Kendall 11 movie theater, whose popcorn was the perfect snack. Your support is greatly appreciated, and it contributed directly to the success of our event.

Cathy Nevara

On behalf of the Oswego Police Department

Lieutenant Kris Kearns

On behalf of the Oswego Fire Protection District

Oswego