Letter: Biz Boo thank you

To the Editor:

A beautiful October day greeted over 2,000 community members at this year’s YACC Biz Boo event.

Superheroes, princesses, animals and creatures of all types visited over 100 businesses all over town which provided numerous activities for families to enjoy.

The Touch-a-Truck, located in the NCG Theater parking lot, had children lining up to honk horns and take pictures. They experienced what it’s like to sit behind the wheel of a Groot garbage truck and the Kendall County Health Department’s van.

Local first responders from Bristol Kendal Fire Protection, Kendall County Emergency Management Safety, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Yorkville Police Department came to interact with families and displayed their fire truck, ambulance, mobile emergency command unit, snow cat and squad vehicles.

Thank you to NCG Yorkville Cinemas, the first responders, touch-a-truck participants and all businesses that took part in Biz Boo. Special thanks to Yorkville Police Department for downtown pedestrian safety.

The following businesses sponsored Biz Boo, who, along with our advertising partners, enabled the Chamber of Commerce to organize this as a free event for businesses and the community. Thank you to: ABC Therapy Clinics, Country Comfort Boarding & Grooming, Craft’d, Dain Conway’s Tax Service, Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe, Gateville Law Firm, Heritage Woods of Yorkville, Hillside Rehabilitation and Care Center, Jamal Williams for Kendall County Board, Jed Davis, IL State Representative, Kendall Printing, Kendall County Record/Shaw Media, Little Learners Children’s Academy, Mike More Miles, Old Second National Bank, Peaceful Pathways Montessori Academy, Que Brava Mexican Restaurant, Restoration 1 of Fox Valley, Select Surfaces, The Giovanna Group-Keller Williams Realty Infinity, The Ice Cream Place, The Law Office of Aaron J. Vanagaitis, Virtues In Motion Dance Studio, WSPY FM 107.1, and YPAC Your Performing Arts Center.

The Chamber’s intent in organizing Biz Boo, aside from a fun day, is to bring exposure to the area’s local businesses. We celebrate that success when parents are overhead stating they’d never been to a particular business prior but plan to return. We hope the families had a fun day and that they will indeed return to support the local businesses who made Biz Boo happen.

Emma Middleton

Yorkville High School field experience intern

Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce

Yorkville