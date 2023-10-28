Letter: They have to go

To the Editor:

I remember my mom and dad writing down the numbers of the votes at the televised convention. Who was winning. Who was falling behind. Who did they want to win. I better listen. I told myself. I am still listening. Not saying anything important anymore.

Our forefathers did not know how their world would be changed. But it was a better world for Americans in the long run, Democracy. I have respect for those politicians. They had arguments. They even had duels. It was a one-on-one situation. Not a whole elected body against each other. Individual thinkers. Not the norm now.

Now the child-like reps we have now, they have to go. Elect someone that will act like have been taught manners and do their job for the American people. We need to have term limits. To hopefully get the work done in a timely fashion.

Thank you and God bless America and keep our troops safe.

Camille G. Grimes

Yorkville