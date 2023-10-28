Letter: Should be required reading

To the Editor:

I join others in expressing disappointment in the Yorkville School Board’s decision to disallow the book “Just Mercy” in its curriculum. I found it curious that it was being used in a rhetoric course, given its deeper intrinsic value. Nevertheless, I applaud any manner by which this award-winning, nationally recognized book and its renowned author can be incorporated into students’ learning.

“Just Mercy” does utilize a real-life traumatic account to reveal factual information about wrongful incarceration and inappropriate Death Row sentencing in an Alabama prison, garnered by author Bryan Stevenson, when as a Harvard law student, he spent time there completing an assignment. This experience led him to expose the depth of problems within the criminal justice system, not only in the South but nationwide, and eventually to establish the organization Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. Visiting its venues of the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial of Peace and Justice provides an enlightening and sobering examination of U.S. history and issues that remain today.

Lest we hastily attribute the book’s content to another time and state, irrelevant to us, The Innocence Project’s most recent analysis ranks Illinois as the highest of all states for wrongful convictions based on exonerations completed. Thus, for current students and all of us as lifelong learners, who aspire to learn from our past to create a better future, instead of being excluded, “Just Mercy” should be required reading.

Arlynn Hem Manasse

Downers Grove