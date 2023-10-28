Letter: Do we need air conditioning?

To the Editor:

The replacement of two air conditioning units for over a million dollars by Yorkville District 115 schools is required since they leak Freon, break down frequently and one unit’s two compressors is operating on only one.

But what are the numbers? How much per year does all this cost? And how much to fix problems vs replacement?

Many companies are very conservative regarding replacement projects, requiring a 4-year payback. More successful firms require “working capital” to earn 15% returns. My impression is that the district figures to issue 3%, 30-year bonds – i.e., a 3% return. This will cost over $50,000/year to pay off for 30 years. Does it cost $50,000 to run the coolers for a dozen or so over 85ºF school days/year?

What summer school classes might need air conditioning half the time – first floor classrooms, fans and flat roof flooding are alternatives. Until the 1960s, very few had air conditioning. Many Chicago public schools have none.

If the district must pay 6% for a 15-year loan, the annual interest plus principal payment is over $100,000/year. What are the maintenance costs, the cost to fix the units, etc.? Why isn’t the paper’s reporter asking these questions, or is he not getting answers?

Do we need air conditioning?

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon