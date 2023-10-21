Letter: Excuses and accusation

To the Editor:

What does it take to wake up Trump supporters that they are following a man public preaching for a rebellion? Not only will this help his supporters to believe his crimes aren’t real but he uses it to give an image of being a martyr. What the DOJ has is evidence, what Trump offers is at those who will hold him responsible.

Hello donors, Trump had a charity prior to his presidency that funneled the donations into his businesses just like he is doing to political donors with his campaign funds funneled into defending his corrupt behavior. Being duped by Trump doesn’t just stop with donors, but how about the insurrectionists who followed his leadership that are sitting in jail?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich