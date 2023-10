To the Editor:

Putin’s war against Ukraine hasn’t been going so well of late. If you remember back in September, Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Did Putin ask for Iran’s ally, Hamas, to go ahead and attack Israel to pull the world’s attention away from the Russian Ukraine War? Just earlier this week Putin boasted that NATO would fracture by the end of this week.

So was Hamas doing Russia’s bidding by their atrocious attack on Israel?

George Hayner

Montgomery