Letter: Should be no controversy

To the Editor:

I appreciate Mark Foster’s continuing coverage of the Y115 school board curriculum issue.

There should be no “controversy” about the facts and statements of the author. He did represent a man who was wrongly convicted and sent to death row until the Alabama court of appeals reviewed the tainted evidence and released him. He did encounter minors sentenced to life without parole until the U.S. Supreme Court found those sentences unconstitutional. And his comments about non-white juvenile offenders incarcerated more than white offenders is supported by the U.S. Department of Justice statistics.

What is controversial is how one parent’s complaint can result in private meetings and decisions by the Y115 board and noncompliance to the Illinois Open Meetings act.

Dave Hubert

Yorkville