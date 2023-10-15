Letter: School board decision

To the Editor:

I was greatly disturbed by the decision of the Yorkville School Board concerning the removal of the book “Just Mercy” from the English curriculum. This book is highly rated and has received numerous awards. It was chosen after, I am sure, much thought by English teachers as a text that would invoke good class discussion.

As a high school English teacher (now retired), I would always encourage my students to think critically when reading a book and when participating in discussion, sharing their thoughts and opinions. It’s crucial that students, especially at the high school level, are exposed to books that compel them to think about social issues.

I find it hard to understand why the school changed their mind from what sounded like a reasonable compromise of using an alternative text. With that plan the students had a choice of texts. Now they have no choice.

It’s shameful that one person can determine the choice of a book for the rest of the class. It is also shameful that one person can refuse to accept a reasonable compromise. One person determining the outcome for many, in this case the curriculum for the rest of the class, is not a democracy.

Diane Minges

Yorkville