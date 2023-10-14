Letter: Lay the blame where it belongs

To the Editor:

Our uber-wealthy Gov. JB Pritzker has asked President Biden for more financial assistance to deal with the influx of migrants. Biden told him no, because he had already sent him enough money.

What did Pritzker do, pray tell? Like any true Democrat he blamed Republican governors of border states for sending migrants north to those compassionate states who had declared themselves sanctuary states/cities.

Now let us and Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Johnson forget about small towns like Eagle Pass, Texas, or McAllen or Brownsville having to deal with 50- or 60-thousand migrants doubling their populations and taxing their social services.

Forget your sanctuary city declarations. These declarations were made when the border under Trump was under control and not a chaotic invasion from Latin America. Lay the blame where it belongs, at the feet of Joe Biden. Now he ignores the issue. He refuses to visit the border, instead sends Kamala Harris, which has zero effect on anything.

Yes, Illinois is a sanctuary state as long as there are no migrants stepping off a bus in Chicago. Be careful what you wish for democrats, reality is setting in and they look to blame others than themselves.

Don Lass

Oswego