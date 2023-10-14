Letter: Excellent book that teaches critical thinking

To the Editor:

The book “Just Mercy,” which the Yorkville School board just banned from the curriculum, was named the best non-fiction book of the year by the Carnegie Foundation in 2015.

The Carnegie Foundation has built more libraries in this country than any other entity. It knows something about good books.

Three school board members who voted to ban the book have yet to say whether they have read the book, or what their rationale was for banning the book. Being an elected official, they owe a duty to the public to explain their reasoning. Teachers and administrators are the professionals here. Let them choose what is an appropriate book.

This text has been used for the past two years at Yorkville high school. It is an excellent book that teaches critical thinking on a number of different levels. Many high schools currently use this book as part of the curriculum.

The prior school board came up with a great solution to have an alternative text. What made this current school board change that decision?

Pat McNamara

Yorkville