Letter: Jeep Ride for CASA thanks

To the Editor:

Over 70 Jeeps, motorcycles, cars and trucks caravanned along a scenic countryside route led by the Kendall County Sheriff’s office on Sept. 30. The purpose of the ride was to raise awareness for CASA Kendall County (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a non-profit organization that advocates for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Special thanks to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Auxiliary for planning and facilitating a safe route. Thanks also to the Kendall County Fairgrounds, Stellantis and Dempsey Dodge Jeep of Plano for their partnership.

We wish to express appreciation to each of the participants, as well as event sponsors: Advntr41, AJ Creations, Baird & Warner–Angela Walker, Billy Mahaney Memorial, Earthmover Credit Union, Five Star Tennis Center, Fox Valley Filter, Lead Yorkville, Mark Napravnik, McAdams & Sartori LLC, Pedersen Family Foundation, Print Source Graphics, The Trailer Guy, Viva La Funny.

To the many volunteers who helped plan and assist with the event, you have our deepest gratitude and appreciation.

Upon return from the drive, attendees were treated to music by Jason Hubbard, played a variety of yard games and enjoyed food and refreshments from Scooters, Oswego Scoop, Pepe’s and TC’s BBQ.

A link to photographs by Docha Photography may be found on the CASA Kendall County website and Facebook page. Thank you to event photographer Charlene Sligting-Yorke for expertly capturing the day’s fun and activities.

Visit casakendallcounty.org to learn more about us and find upcoming events.

Amy McNamara

CASA Kendall County Executive Director

Yorkville