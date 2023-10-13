Letter: Consult with WWII veterans

To the Editor:

Just over a week ago, the Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation to a former member of a Waffen SS unit. While he is 97-year-old Ukrainian, it does not take away from the murders of Jews and other civilians that the members of this unit participated in.

What’s worse is that the Premier of Canada and the President of Ukraine were participating in the honoring of this person. Ukraine has celebrations and monuments for Nazis like this WWII participant.

I wish our congressional members would consult with the few American WWII veterans that are still alive to see if we should send more money to Ukraine.

Stephen Youhanaie

Oswego