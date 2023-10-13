Letter: Address the problems of our past

To the Editor:

Your Sept. 30 article discussed the Yorkville School Board’s vote to prohibit the teaching of “Just Mercy” in the high school English class. I, like most Americans, grew up associating censorship and the banning of books with Nazi Germany or Chile’s military dictatorship. And now it is happening here, in Yorkville.

As a retired professor of history, the students’ appreciation of their teachers who taught them to read the book critically impressed me. That, and learning the specific content matter of the subject, is exactly what education is all about. Why do some people consider that so threatening that they want to yank the book that generated such a response?

Perhaps one answer lies in Mr. DiVito’s comment that we need to get back to “core learning.” “Core learning” must not ignore or deny our country’s problems, both past and present. Instead, we need to recognize “Just Mercy” has multiple strengths. It details the white supremacist nature of our prison system. It helps us see the humanity and redeemability of the imprisoned men it showcases. Isn’t that a core American value?

I don’t want to live in a country that bans books. I want to live in one that honestly addresses the problems of our past to better understand our present so we can work together to build a better future for all.

Thanks to those brave students who spoke at the meeting, their parents who support them, and the teachers who helped them think critically.

Dr. Margaret Power, Historians on Call

Professor of History Emerita, Illinois Tech

Chicago