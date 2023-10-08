Letter: Do your own research

To the Editor:

A Sept. 21 letter asked people to wake up to the facts, and then cited several untruths. Everyone should vote, but do your own research rather than blindly following what politicians and liberal media say.

Mumblin’, stumblin’, lyin’ Biden plagiarizes and lies almost every time he speaks. No Republican has ever called for taking away Social Security, but since Biden keeps saying it, Democrats keep believing. It’s the Democrats who are infringing on women’s rights by pushing for biological males to compete in sports and share bathrooms and locker rooms with young girls and women.

The real facts are that we saw 40-year high inflation and record high gas prices after Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. When Biden took over, the annual inflation rate was 1.4% and the national average price for gas was $2.39. Since then, they have reached record highs and are currently at 3.7% and $3.84, respectively.

We now have 23-year high mortgage rates due to the feds increasing interest rates to try fight the inflation caused by the Democrats’ out of control spending.

Biden’s border policy has allowed record numbers of illegal aliens to enter our country, and even our Democratic sanctuary cities are crying “no mas.”

Biden’s foreign policy has our adversaries feeling emboldened to do whatever they want without fear of the U.S.

If you don’t want to do research, at least take the time to look at the world around you.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego