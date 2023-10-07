Letter: The Fox

To the Editor:

Shaw Media puts out a Fox River guide. Roger Matile’s wonderful historical columns have covered it. Scott Johnson, local teacher, past president and current board member of the Forest Foundation of Kendall County gives free guided nature walks. Recently, Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland announced the designation of the Fox River Trail into the National Parks Service National Water Trail System. For those who might wish to enjoy paddling, the Prairie State Canoe Club is a great organization. They give excellent canoe and kayak classes by ACA certified instructors.

Last year, some individuals wrote letters complaining about Jim Phillips, “The Fox” being honored in the paper and the Little White School Museum. When Mr. Phillips was conducting actions against certain companies polluting the river, there was no EPA. Given their complaints about his “environmental vigilante” activities, I wonder if we should look at things like the Boston Tea Party the same way and ban the teaching of that part of our history. That’s also an example of “trespass and property damage” that we might not want to “indoctrinate children” to.

Dick Young (Scott Johnson’s grandfather), who was Kane County’s first environmental director who helped create Kendall County’s forest preserves system said about Phillips, ”Phillips made a difference. The Fox helped change the way we think about our waterways.”

Jim Phillips received the Living Treasure Heritage Award on Earth Day, April 20, 2002. A memorial is also dedicated to him at the Violet Patch Park on the Fox River.

Allen Close

Oswego