Letter: $100 million for internet?

To the Editor:

One hundred million dollars for improved internet service to rural Kendall County.

The end of animal raising and dairy and fruit/produce cultivation due to corn-bean crops has reduced rural population to one person per square mile from maybe ten 50 years ago. In consequence, rural towns like Lisbon have lost their commercial cores and shrunk – 250 or so today down from 500 in 1900 for Lisbon. Many have disappeared – Whitewillow, Pavillion. We rural networking herds can go to Yorkville and Morris libraries for better service.

Some years ago Lisbon qualified for some grant or other thanks to half the residents being below some income level. And in addition to the cost of equipment, our AT&T bill runs closer to $150/month with moderate use. In other words, how many rural families will use this expensive government “service” they will have to pay taxes for – federal or county?

It is these unproductive government projects that fuel inflation, continual income and property tax increases and dependence on government handouts.

How many homeless could be housed with section 8 vouchers for $100 million? And what financial cost/benefit assessment was done by the board?

We need new board members.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon