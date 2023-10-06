Letter: Yorkville Chamber golf outing thanks

To the Editor:

The Yorkville Chamber’s 20th annual golf outing held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course was another huge success.

Golfers enjoyed “hassle free” golfing, with mulligans, yardsticks, on-course games, lunch, dinner, drink coupons and 19th hole refreshments all included.

The festivities continued into the evening with a Master’s Buffet at The Oaks Grille.

Many area businesses and organizations came together to sponsor a fun-filled day for the golfers.

Thank you to the many sponsors including:

19th Hole: Matthew Bowser – Team JC | Compass Real Estate; Masters Buffet: Midwest Sleep Center; Golf Cart Sponsor: Mars Wrigley; Diamond Sponsors: CARSTAR Yorkville, Engineering Enterprises, Four Seasons Contracting, Inc, Pinz Entertainment Center; Birdie Lunch Box Sponsor: All-Docks Freight Brokerage, LLC.; Titanium Sponsors: J&E Restorations, Old Second National Bank, Rush Copley Medical Center; Drink Carts: Providence Bank & Trust; Bloody Mary Bar: Earthmover Credit Union; Money Bags Game: FNBO First National Bank; Outing Ubers: Guaranteed Rate, Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County, Yorkville Auto Body; Hole in One Contest: COUNTRY Financial – Chris Heitz; Mulligan: Trailer Guy Storage; Registration Sponsors: CASA Kendall County, FNIC, MetroNet, The Bakka Team – Keller Williams Realty Infinity; Event Photographer: Becky Mokelke Photography; Media Sponsor: WSPY FM 107.1; Hole Sponsors: A Royal Paint, Alarm Detection Systems, Inc., Craft’d, Earthmover Credit Union, Engravado, Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe, Grace Holistic Center for Education, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, J&E Restorations, Just In Time Heating, A/C, Plumbing & Remodeling, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird, Lift HCM, Midwest Sleep Center, Pesola Media Group, Pinz Entertainment Center, Plano Plaza, Roadhouse RTE 47 Country Bar & Grill, Rosati’s Pizza & Pub, Stephen Alan Salon, Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling, The Giovanna Group ~ Keller Williams Infinity, The Natural Pharmacy, Trinity Church United Methodist, UpperDeck Design and Construction LLC, YACC Leads Group I; Yard Stick Stroke Saver Game: Purcell Ace Hardware; Raffle Prize Contributors: 113 Main, A Royal Paint, American Commercial Bank & Trust, Blackberry Oaks Golf Course, Blue Heron Homes, Renee Tortorella-Keller Williams Realty Infinity, CASA Kendall County, Craft’d, Dempsey Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram, Earthmover Credit Union, Gina Johansen, Keller Williams Realty Infinity, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, J&E Restorations, Lift HCM, Paramount Theatre, Pinz Entertainment Center, Rambo’s Bar & Grill Inc., Roadhouse RTE 47 Country Bar & Grill, Rosati’s Pizza & Pub, Rush Copley Healthplex, Show Your Logo, Stephen Alan Salon, The Bakka Team – Keller Williams Realty Infinity, The Natural Pharmacy, The Oaks Grille, Towns Johnson Allstate Agency, Trailer Guy Storage, Trinity Church United Methodist, UpperDeck Design and Construction LLC, Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, YACC Leads Infinity, YACC Leads Over Lunch, Yorkville Christian School and Your Friend in Health.

Renee Tortorella

President/CEO

Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce

Yorkville