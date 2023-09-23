Letter: Wake up to facts

To the Editor:

There’s no evidence on Joe Biden for impeachment. If Hunter Biden is guilty of anything then justice will be served. There’s strong evidence that Trump broke many laws and if he is guilty justice will be served. A jury will decide, that’s America.

Will Republicans investigate Trump’s son-in-law Mr. Kushner for the $2 billion he received from the Saudis? Will Republicans investigate Ivanka Trump for all her patents she received from China and the China money dealings she got rich from? Not a chance.

Republicans are attacking every institution our great military fought and died for. Even the police that protect them everyday on Capital Hill. America is tired of the hate. The hate Republicans spew daily divides this country and gives fuel to autocratic countries who want nothing more than America to fail.

America must wake up to facts, Republicans want to impeach a president who fights for health care, low drug prices, jobs, unions, Social Security, education, rights for everyone, democracy, freedom and peace. Republicans want to take health care away, Social Security away, public education away, rights for women away, and tear apart every institution that makes a democracy and free country.

America must decide come election time, live in a free country where elections, truth, opinions and freedoms all matter, or live in an autocratic country controlled by a king where your voice is ignored with no freedoms and a society of take it or leave it. Please vote, America must remain a free country.

Randy Moore

Oswego