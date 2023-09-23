Letter: 9/11 Memorial Event thanks

To the Editor:

The members of Sandwich American Legion Post 181 would like to thank the many people involved in the 9/11 Memorial Event.

Thank you to Sandwich City Administrator Geoff Perman and Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne. A special thank you goes to all the Sandwich fire and police personnel who assisted with the event, and to all the men and women of those departments who serve and protect us every day.

We would especially like to thank Chris Coomes for the inspiring bagpipe music and Sandwich High School chorus under the direction of Taylor Marshal for singing the National Anthem and God Bless America and Payton DeWitt, a member of the Sandwich High School band, for the playing of Taps.

Thank you to Boy Scout Troop 45 and their scout leaders.

A special thank you goes to WSPY, their personnel and the local newspapers for all the publicity concerning this event.

Last, but not least, thank you to the members of VFW Post 1486, the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 1486 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sandwich American Legion Post 181.

To all those who attended the event, thank you very much. To see the support for the 22nd anniversary of this 9/11 Memorial Event was truly inspiring and shows that patriotism still lives in our towns and cities.

Without everyone’s participation and assistance this event would not have been a success.

Stefan Skopek

American Legion Post 181

Chairman 9/11 Committee

Sandwich