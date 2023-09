To the Editor:

Sept. 17-23, 2023, is Constitution Week. The Amos Kendall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (the DAR) invites you to take this week to appreciate all of the blessings We The People enjoy in America.

“To live under the American Constitution is the greatest political privilege that was ever accorded to the human race.” Calvin Coolidge

Johanna Byram

Constitution Week Chairman, Amos Kendall NSDAR

Yorkville