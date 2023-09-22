Letter: 2023 Home Brew Contest winners

To the Editor:

The Oswegoland Park District hosted our annual Oswego Home Brew Contest on Sept. 15. This contest is held in connection with the Oswego Brew at the Bridge Craft Beer Festival.

We received 34 entries from brewers in six different categories. Thank you the Fox Republic Brewing Company for judging the entries, providing our grand prize, and assembling team of judges including Ken McMullen (Fox Republic Brewing), Chad Lindahl and Aaron Royster (Oswego Brewing Company), John Marlovits (PALE), Kevin Herbst (The Firkery) and Ed Malnar (Pollyanana Brewing Company).

In the Belgians category, first place went to Ryan Kuhn for “Batch 92″ (Saison) and second place went to Michael Jacobs for “Multifarious” (Brett Saison).

In the Hoppy category, first place went to Michael Mann for “Biergate” (IPA), second place went to Adam Musser for “Queen of the Galaxy” (IPA) and third place went to Bryan Whitaker for “Happiness in Your Household” (Hoppy Pale Ale).

In the Light Ales and Lagers category, first place went to Steve Thanos for “Can’t Shake Me” (British Golden Ale), second place went to Wike Wulff for “Honey Bunny” (Honey Wheat) and third place went to Darren Baughman for “Orange Street Wheat” (American Pale Wheat).

In the Ambers and Browns, first place went to Jim Richter for “Mustache Ride” (Maple Coffee Brown Ale), second place went to Vince Contreras for “Plutos Brown Ale” (Brown Ale) and third place went to Samuel Walters for “Heavy Heff” (Imperial Hefeweizen).

In the Dark beers category, first place went to Steve Thanos for “Irish Goodbye” (Smoked Stout w/Maple Extract), second place went to Michael Jacobs for “Clydesdale” (Irish Stout) and third place went to Mike Wulff for his “Vik” (Chocolate Porter).

In the Fruit Beers category, first place went to Adam Musser for “Pineapple Delight” (Juicy IPA), second place went to Mike Wulff for “Rocky Point” (Fruited Wheat) and third place when to Steve Thanos for “Existentialism in a Short Pour” (Blonde Ale w/Yuzu Juice)

The Best Home Brew was chosen from the first place entries in each category by our panel of judges. The winner was Steve Thanos for “Irish Goodbye” (Smoked Stout w/Maple Extract). Thank you to the Fox Republic Brewing Company for partnering with us to provide him with the opportunity to brew his winning beer on their pilot system.

Thank you to everyone who entered and helped judge. If you are interested in competing next year, start planning your recipes and testing out your brews.

Cori Veverka

Superintendent of Recreation

Oswegoland Park District

Oswego