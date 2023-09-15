Letter: Touch A Truck thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who made the Touch A Truck event at Yorkville Hometown Days such a success.

The Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ would like to thank the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department for inviting us to be part of the fun at Hometown Days as the sponsor of this event. We also thank everyone who participated.

Thanks to those who brought vehicles for the kids to explore – Septran school bus service, Kendall Area Transit, the Yorkville Public Works Department, Yorkville Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Department, Bristol-Kendall Fire Department, CHS Ag and Ben Moe.

We especially appreciate all of the police officers, deputies, firefighters and other people who braved the heat to take part and let kids climb on their vehicles and equipment. Their efforts made the event very enjoyable and we hope they had as much fun as we did.

We had the chance to talk to many local families who visited Touch A Truck and could see how much kids and their parents enjoyed the event. Thank you for making this possible.

Kathy Farren

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ

Yorkville