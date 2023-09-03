Letter: Lack of transparency

To the Editor:

Again, I am writing about the Oswego Fire Protection District transparency, or rather lack of it.

On every taxpayer’s tax bill is a summary of the taxing bodies that receive money from taxpayers. Four of the top five largest tax dollars amount in Kendall County are paid to entities that audio and/or video and/or livestream their meetings.

Guess which one (the second largest receiver of taxpayers’ dollars) does not? Correct, OFPD. Why, might you ask? Because they say they do not have to.

I have purchased and offered to donate a recorder to them, not only to preserve what they say, but also what they don’t say, when it comes to spending taxpayers’ money. But I was told no thanks.

They continue to want to keep the taxpayers in the dark about their spendings, until when they need more money for “safety needs.”

We deserve transparency and a board of trustees that demands it from the fire department.

Scott Pugsley

Montgomery