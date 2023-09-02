Letter: See the disconnect?

To the Editor:

In the Aug. 17 issue of the Kendall County Record, one article described the efforts of Yorkville School District 115 and local authorities’ efforts to increase security at all schools, but more specifically improving safety at the high school by hiring five additional armed security officers.

Although the article did not state this, the implication from it is that the students who cross the street to attend classes or use the sports facilities in either building are particularly vulnerable as possible targets to gun violence.

A second article described the recent ruling by the Illinois State Supreme Court to uphold the semi-automatic weapons ban. State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, described his “incredible disappointment” in the state’s decision to uphold this ban, and further claimed it was a partisan show and far-left shenanigans.

Does he not see the disconnect between the necessary efforts to further protect our children by the school district and his defense of ownership of semi-automatic weapons? I hope all of his constituents point out this disconnect when it’s time to vote, if not sooner.

Marcia VanDyke

Yorkville