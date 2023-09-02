Letter: Low risk to most

To the Editor:

There is a proposal in front of Oswego trustees regarding the construction of a 20,000-seat cricket stadium off Orchard Road. I can hear the opposition now.

Who plays cricket? Cricket is a crazy game that is for those in India or England. The criticism can go on and on.

I think people should try to rethink the proposal before trashing it. I am not of Indian descent. I have traveled to India, watched cricket on television and I still do not understand the game that can go on for days. That being said, I have no objection to the project, despite the fact that I believe a 20,000-seat stadium with an attached hotel is a bit of overreach.

There are thousands of Indian ex-pats and Indian citizens who reside here and would like a place to enjoy their national sport. I haven’t seen the plans or the architectural drawings. Aside from being a bit large, it may ultimately turn out to be another cultural experience that might interest you or send you home shaking your head saying, “What the neck did I just watch?”

I do not see the harm in this whole deal. It seems odd, but I’m not an investor and it is low to no risk to most of us.

Don Lass

Oswego