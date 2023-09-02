Letter: Golf outing thanks

To the Editor:

The third annual Father Jerry Memorial Golf Outing and Scholarship Banquet was held Aug. 20 at Blackberry Oaks Golf Club and The Oaks Grille.

We would like to thank our hole sponsors and area businesses, golfers, prize donors and those who attended this year’s event for their support of the Men’s Club, making this year’s golf outing the most successful in our 23-year span.

The Pot of Gold sponsor was Barry Busa. Emerald sponsors were Nelson Funeral Home, Brenart Eye Clinic and Loren and Sylvia Underhill. This year’s contest sponsors were Rowdy’s Bar and Grill, Kavulich Consulting, Mike and Nancy Knutson, and Steve and Sandy Grebner. Family sponsors were the Gleason family, Tom and Loretta Hebert and Larry DeBord.

Shamrock sponsors included Matt Prochaska, Kendall County Clerk; Jack Springmire, Knights of Columbus insurance agent; Deacon Dale and Arlene Metcalfe, Deacon Travel; Beth Plachetka, Safe Harbor Counseling; Mark Weinhold, D.D.S.; Dave Sorich, Chexx Systems; Lakeview Grille; Bob and Drew Lunn, Lunn Mowerman LLC; RJ Kuhn Plumbing and Heating; Paradise Car Wash; Bishop Kaffer Knights of Columbus Assembly; Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council 14463; JMB Investments, Montgomery; Southbank BBQ; O’Malley Welding; Rosati’s; Jump Financial Services, Somonauk; Tankserv 360; Sages Meat Market; and Mike and Denise’s. This year’s Leprechaun Sponsor was Yorkville Liquors.

Thanks to Dr. John Plachetka, Barry Busa and the Zalonis and McGovern families for their generous donations. John Purcell at Yorkville Ace Hardware; Danielle at OKIE BO’S BBQ Sauce and Dennis at the Logo Factory also deserve a special thank you.

We had some great raffle prizes this year thanks to Jimy Zbella, Barry Busa, Miguel d’Escoto, Laura Zbella, Loren Underhill, Gjovik Auto Group, Southbank BBQ, Southern Belle Pancake House, Cedardell Golf Course, CRAFT’D, GRACE coffee and wine, Tom and Loretta Hebert, Rosati’s Pizza, the Olive Gallery, NCG Cinema, Yorkville Pepe’s, The Oaks Grille and Mike and Denise’s Bristol Tap.

The hole-in-one prize on No. 8 was a new car provided by Gjovik Auto Group with Kevin Rouse, Allstate, providing the insurance. $12,000 in scholarships were awarded to Anton Rufa, Milagros Sanchez, Kensington Chastain, Owen Chastain, Quinn DiMattio, Sean Kath and Maxwell Rowe.

A toast to the volunteers and golf committee members for another successful event.

Jim Zbella

2023 Golf Outing Chairman

Yorkville