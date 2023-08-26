Letter: Thank you, veterans

To the Editor:

As a BSA Eagle Scout candidate, I feel that it is my duty, like every citizen of the United States of America, to thank any and all veterans within our community of Kendall County for their dedication and service to our country.

As a country, we are good at thanking veterans on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July. However, veterans should be thanked on a much more daily basis. Veterans - thank you for sacrificing time from your families to fight overseas, defending our country and risking your safety for the comfort and security of the American people. Thank you for responding to crises and for preventing potential ones. Thank you for coming home and raising the next generation, despite all that you have seen and experienced. And finally, thank you for spilling your own blood for each and every person in the United States of America.

Connor A. Rouhselang

Oswego