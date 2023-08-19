Letter: What this means to our country

To the Editor:

Why would you want to vote for a man who has a past of dirty business practices and now faces criminal accusations as to how he dealt with the 2020 election results? Are you honestly believing his accusations that the indictments are all about political vendettas?

He has an excuse for everything, but in reality there is evidence from a number of witnesses and documentation that repudiates his claim of innocence and will be proved in a trial. At least take an interest in the seriousness of what this means to our country if Donald Trump is allowed to continue misleading the public. Our nation should not be split over an ambitious liar.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich