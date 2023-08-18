Letter: Celebrating National Farmers Market Week

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who helped the Oswego Country Market celebrate National Farmers Market Week. Now in its 24th year, this annual celebration highlights the vital role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system.

We are able to shine a spotlight on how much value markets bring to their communities. In addition to providing fresh, nutritious produce, farmers markets like the Oswego Country Market help keep money in our community by supporting local vendors and increasing traffic at local businesses, minimize the ecological impact on transporting foods great distances and they create an opportunity for community gathering and connection.

Extra thanks to Parchment and Pawprint, White Blossom Soaps, Hufendick Farms, Tabletop Beanbag Games, Rawsome Pets & More, Sunset Growers Greenhouse LLC, Albo Acres, Transilvanian Bakery, Blue Imber Custom Gifts & Decor, Grumpy Gaucho, Big Rock Organics at Lamb of God Farm, Carmelita’s Creation, GC Lavender from Gallery’s Choice, Lang’s Cookies, Vital Superfoods of Woolley Farm, Papa’s Natural Honey and Ginger Thomas Soap Company for donating amazing products to our raffle. We appreciate all of our incredible vendors and community members who show up each Sunday to shop local.

Visit us on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stay informed about what the market has to offer each week by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket. We will be posting information about our vendors, special events at the markets, recipes and more.

If you have any questions or have suggestions, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or email oswegocountrymarket@oswegolandpd.org.

Cori Veverka

Oswego Country Market Manager

Oswego