Letter: Fun trivia night planned

To the Editor:

I would like to invite you and your friends to a fun “Trivia Night” at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. with a professional trivia emcee coming to lead us in learning, laughter and fellowship.

All you need to do is pull together a team of five to eight friends to make a team. Or you can call in as a single or double and we will match you up with a nice team. Once you have a team, call me to register you – 920-915-4864. Your team leader needs to collect $10 per person – it goes to our global mission projects in Zambia and Tanzania – and plan for simple team snacks and beverages.

Nervous that you are poor at trivia? Don’t worry. We plan to have fun and enjoy the time together. Please register by July 29.

Chuck Steinbach

Yorkville