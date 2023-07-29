Letter: Dangers are difficult to foresee

To the Editor:

The bicycle season is now well advanced, and our county rural roads are unsafe in consequence.

Our curved, often with dips and hills, rural roads can obscure riders ahead until the last minute. If an approaching vehicle should prevent passing, the cyclist gets killed. Each such location should be identified, and posted for 35 mph or less, or a paved berm provided and cyclists required to use it.

We require low speeds near schools and in municipalities. If pedestrians and bicycles are allowed on two-lane roads, there should exist protection – and what driver wants to endanger them?

Voters have gone to considerable expense to provide bike paths and protected lanes on or near roads and bridges, but our rural roads, in effect beautiful for biking, have dangers that are difficult to foresee if one is unfamiliar with the area.

How much does it cost to drive a signpost into the ground? Berms are more expensive. When will we license bicycles and limit use on roads to the capable as we do drivers?

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon