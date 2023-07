To the Editor:

We would like to thank and compliment the Oswegoland Park District for the additional wind screens installed at Briarcliff Park Pickleball Courts.

The courts provide an excellent source of fun and exercise. Almost every morning you’ll find over 20 seniors enjoying pickleball. One suggestion: We think the screens with the Oswegoland logo should be reversed so the logo would be visible from the outside of the courts.

Joel Justis

Briarcliff Pickleball Club

Oswego