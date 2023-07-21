Letter: Paying someone else’s debt

To the Editor:

Way back in the old days, 1964 through 1968, when I attended Northern Illinois University, I was fortunate enough that my parents or myself did not have to incur outrageous loans to attend college.

That being said, Joe Biden has decided that you do not have to pay back your loan. Boy, that’s fair. My children who took out loans have repaid them. Now they are being forced to pay someone else’s debt. There are millions of citizens who did not or could not or would not go to any form of higher education, and now Biden tells them that you have to pay off some other person’s loan.

Hey, Joe Biden, we all have trouble paying off my car loan, my mortgage or my credit cards. We need help with those debts, as well. I have an idea: Let’s not incur a debt at all. Just go down to your local Cadillac dealer, pick out a car and go home. Go home to your new 5,000-square-foot, five bedroom house that you decided to move into just because. You can’t afford it, but who cares? Joe Biden doesn’t care. Just take what you need from Macy’s or Marianos and just go through life without a care. Joe Biden tells us that everything is now free.

What a great man Biden is and at the same time what a fool.

Don Lass

Oswego