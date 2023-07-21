Letter: Excellent pickleball courts

To the Editor:

On behalf of Yorkville-area pickleball players, I want to thank the city of Yorkville for the new courts in the past year. In 2022, two new excellent courts were built in Grande Reserve and are being used by many players.

In the past month, the city staff added four more pickleball courts on the existing tennis courts near Yorkville Middle School. Four tennis courts are still accessible. Painted lines and moveable nets created the new pickleball courts on the first and fourth tennis courts. The courts are great, and lights are available for evening play.

Special thanks to Tim Evans, director of Parks and Recreation, for supporting and overseeing the recent installation of new courts. Thanks to Scott Sleezer, superintendent of parks, and crews for doing the work to make the courts happen very quickly. Dozens of people are now playing pickleball on the courts on both the north and south sides of Yorkville.

Pickleball is fast becoming a very popular activity for adults of all ages. I am pleased that the city Yorkville has given pickleball courts to our community.

Anne Engelhardt

Yorkville