Letter: Flooding won’t stop Ukrainians

To the Editor:

The Russians recently blew an opening in a Ukrainian dam in southeastern Russian occupied Ukraine. They must have been impressed by the Nazis in WWII using water to flood the Pontine Marshes south of Rome, and their opening the dykes in the Netherlands, both to slow the advancing allies.

I think the Russians did their flooding to slow the Ukrainian armour and infantry. Like WWII, it didn’t stop the allies, and your flooding will not stop the Ukrainians from retaking their territory. Nice try Russia.

George Hayner

Montgomery