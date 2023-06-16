Letter: Poppy Awareness Days thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you to our community for their contributions to the success of the Poppy Awareness Days in Yorkville on May 8-14.

Parkview Christian Academy submitted 24 posters to our contest. First-place posters from their 7th and 8th grade classes were submitted in the state competition. Our 8th grade entry was selected first in the state of all grade 8 entries.

Thank you to Mike & Denise’s, Jewel-Osco, Walgreens South and Grace Food and Spirits for allowing us to distribute poppies outside of their businesses. A thank you also to the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club allowing us a space at their Spring Craft Fair, and the generosity from 100+ Women Who Care, Craft’d and the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce members for their contributions.

Our sincere appreciation to the businesses that allowed us to place donation cans in their businesses: Ace Hardware, Bella Tressa Hair Salon, Blackberry Oaks Golf Course, Brenart Eye Clinic, Casey’s, First National Bank of Omaha, Cornish Chiropractic, Culvers, Grace Food and Spirits, Grand Rental Station, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Legion Bar, the Yorkville Moose Lodge, Old Second Main Bank & Drive-up, Parkview Christian School, Rosati’s Pizza, Silver Dollars, SMOKEY’S, Sunfields Family Restaurant, UPS Store and Yorkville Liquors.

Thank you to the Kendall County Record, WSPY Radio and Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce for helping us raise awareness in the community. Thanks to Yorkville Legion, SAL, Riders, and Legion Auxiliary members and their family members, as well as community volunteers for manning the stations outside the businesses.

The American Legion Auxiliary distributes poppies as part of our longstanding mission to honor the fallen and support veterans. Wear your poppy as a sign of support for those who willingly served our nation and protected our freedom.

All Poppy fundraising proceeds go to the rehabilitation of our veterans and their families.

Joanne Leibold

Yorkville Poppy Days Chairman 2023

Yorkville