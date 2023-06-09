Letter: Oswego Country Market thanks

To the Editor:

The Oswegoland Park District’s Oswego Country Market kicked off this past Sunday. Nearly 3,000 community members, staff, vendors and pups greeted their favorite vendors and picked up everything on their shopping list.

Every Sunday through September, you’ll find Oswegoland Park District staff available to answer questions about our facilities, events and programs. You may find volunteers from a community group. You will have the opportunity to talk to people who take great pride it the products that they grow, make or create.

New this season, we will be accepting SNAP benefits at the market for eligible food products. Shoppers will be able to visit the Oswego Country Market Information booth to swipe their EBT card to receive tokens that can be spent like cash at eligible vendors.

Thank you to Bob Tripp, N.M.Tripp Insurance Agency Inc.; The Village Grind; The Prom Shoppe; and Bella Gia for allowing the market to set up in their parking lots, and to Floral Expressions and Lil’ Emm’s Boutique for letting us set up a seating area and performance spot. Thank you to the downtown businesses who support the market’s presence on Main Street and those who have opened their businesses on Sundays to provide patrons with more opportunities to spend locally.

Visit us on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stay informed about what the market has to offer each week by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket. For information, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or email oswegocountrymarket@oswegolandpd.org.

Cori Veverka

Oswegoland Park District

Oswego Country Market Manager

Oswego