To the Editor:

Congratulations, and let us remember those who served.

Thanks to this paper for the tribute to our local high school graduates. Many thanks also to the fine National Memorial Day Concert. As usual, it was very moving and gave us pause to give thanks for all those who served in any capacity.

In closing, they reminded each of us to make every day a Memorial Day, and so I leave you with that challenge.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich